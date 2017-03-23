Area events laud CAA, older workers, free music

The Community Action Agency will celebrate 50 years of aid and the St. Mary Council on Aging will laud older workers, both on May 5, and Rhythms on the River will begin its free outdoor concerts on April 21.

Rhythms on the River

The popular Rhythms on the River will begin April 21 and run consecutive Fridays through June 9. The free concerts are held in downtown Morgan City on Front Street between Everett and Freret streets.

This will be the eighth year of the event created by Café Jo Jo’s, a downtown Morgan City restaurant. Music begins at 6:30 p.m. at the bandstand set up near the Freret Street intersection.

The musical line-up will include Déjà vu, April 21; Blue Eyed Soul Revue, April 28; South 70, May 5; Jamie Bergeron, May 12; Side Show Band, May 19; Ross Grisham, May 26; Dustin Sonnier, June 2; and Don Rich, June 9.

Anyone wishing to help sponsor the event may call Café Jo Jo’s at 985-384-9291. The annual event is endorsed by the City of Morgan City and the Morgan City Main Street Program.

Patrons are asked to leave ice chests at home. Food and beverages are sold by Café Jo Jo’s.

St. Mary Community Action Agency

The St. Mary/Vermillion Community Action Agency will celebrate its 50-year anniversary during its annual membership meeting at 6 p.m. May 5. The event, themed, “Covering Children and Families with Quality Services,” will be held at the Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel pavilion in Charenton.

CAA is planning a red carpet celebration with musical performances, a catered meal and door prizes.

All former Mr. and Mrs. CAA royalty are invited to participate.

Head Start alumni are asked to submit names (fee for photo) as soon as possible for a 50th anniversary souvenir booklet.

For information about table sponsorship and ticket prices, call 337-828-5703.

St. Mary Community Council on Aging

The St. Mary Council on Aging is taking nominations through April 15 for its Legacy of Achievement Award for senior workers.

May is Older Americans Month. Theme of this year’s celebration is “Age Out Loud.”

Anyone wishing to name an older worker age 60 or older should call 337-828-4100, extension 182, to ask for a nomination form.

A committee will select the winner. The winner will be announced at the St. Mary Council on Aging’s Older Americans Month celebration on May 5 at the Patterson Area Civic Center.