Applications sought for La. Department of Health advisement board

The Louisiana Department of Health is accepting applications for the Review, Advise and Inform Board. The application deadline is Jan 2, 2021.

The Louisiana Department of Health is creating a statewide advisory board to review, advise and inform LDH’s health equity practices and outcomes, the state health assessment, and the state health improvement plan.

Applicants should possess the following qualifications:

—Experience or knowledge of vulnerable populations and health inequities.

—Investment in Louisiana communities’ success.

—Commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion.

—Leadership to thoughtfully inform improvements to processes, activities, programs and policymaking.

Anyone willing to contribute time, thoughtfulness and leadership to the Review, Advise and Inform Board is asked to apply online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/RAIB.

Additional information and details can be found in the application link. For questions or assistance, email ldh_ocphe@la.gov.