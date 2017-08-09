App challenge open to St. Mary students

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre, has announced that the 3rd Congressional District, which includes St. Mary, will participate in the 2017 Congressional App Challenge, an app development competition for students in high school and below.

The challenge will run through Nov. 1, and students can apply through Higgins’ website. The competition is open to all students who meet the eligibility requirements, regardless of coding experience.

For more information visit: CongrCongressionalAppChallenge.us.