Andrews is new assistant principal at Patterson Junior High

Courtney Andrews will serve as assistant principal at Patterson Junior High School, according to a press release from Superintendent Teresa Bagwell.

Andrews has been an educator for 12 years at Patterson High School, where she has taught English and history courses. During her tenure, Andrews was selected by the Louisiana Department of Education to serve as a social studies teacher leader adviser charged with reviewing scope and sequence documents and creating primary sources for world geography.

In addition, Andrews has served as a teacher leader at Patterson High School for the last two years, working closely with administrators to provide teachers with instructional support through observations and feedback.

“The wealth of knowledge and curriculum expertise that Ms. Andrews brings to Patterson Junior High will benefit students in their transition from a junior high to high school setting,” the press release said.

Andrews will begin her new role Monday.