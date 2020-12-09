American flag for M.E. Norman

Submitted Photo

Patterson Memorial Post 12182 and Auxiliary donated an American flag recently to M.E. Norman Elementary. Shown, front row from left: the Norman Flag Crew, Zaelynn Voisin, Pavali Passi, Christopher Howard, Gerardo Ramos, Ayden Palmature and Sarah Kaai. Back row: Lisa Hampton, Norman Color Guard coordinator; Bobbi Boudreaux, Post 12182 president; Claudia Boudreaux, Post 12182 Auxiliary president; Kendra Thomas, Norman librarian, testing coordinator and Auxiliary member; and Christina Aucoin, Auxiliary secretary.