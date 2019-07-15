Amelia/Siracusa water has elevated salt levels due to storm

St. Mary Parish Water and Sewer Commission No. 1 water treatment plant is experiencing higher than normal levels of chlorides or salt in Bayou Boeuf which is the water source for the treatment plant. The system provides potable water for the Amelia and Siracusaville areas, a news release said.

These elevated salt levels are a result of strong south winds caused by tropical storm Barry, the release stated. Salt concentration in potable drinking water is considered to be a secondary standard as deemed by the EPA. Secondary standards represent contaminants that may cause cosmetic or aesthetic effects in the water. However customers who are on a salt restricted diet may want to consider these higher salt concentrations when planning their daily sodium consumption.

The water being provided to our customers meets all primary drinking water standards as mandated in the Safe Drinking Water Act. Currently, the salt concentration is following a slow descending trend normal levels. St. Mary Parish Water and Sewer Commission No.1 is committed to providing safe and clean water to all of our customers and will continue to keep you informed. If you have any questions regarding this matter please call our office at 985-631-2907.