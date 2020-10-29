Alternating lanes on new bridge Sunday

Alternating lane closures on the E.J. “Lionel” Grizzaffi U.S. 90 Bridge and the Long-Allen La. 182 Bridge will take place Sunday to allow crews to remove debris from the bridges’ shoulders, the state Department of Transportation and Development announced in a press release.

From 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting, the U.S. 90 bridge will have alternating eastbound and westbound lane closures.

From 6 a.m. to noon, weather permitting, the La. 182 bridge will have alternating closures of the eastbound and westbound lanes.

All permit and oversize loads along with emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass. There are no detours.

DOTD reminds motorists to drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

