Alternating lane closures Sunday on U.S. 90 bridges in St. Mary

Mon, 08/21/2017 - 4:01pm zachary fitzgerald

There will be alternating lane closures Sunday in the east and west lanes of U.S. 90 on the Atchafalaya River bridge, Bayou Ramos bridge and Bayou Boeuf bridge, in St. Mary Parish, for roadway maintenance, according to a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development news release.

This work is estimated to take place from 6 a.m.- 5 p.m., weather permitting.

All permit and oversize loads along with emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass. There are no detours.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017