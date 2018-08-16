Alternating lane closures Aug. 26 on area bridges

U.S. 90 on the Atchafalaya River, Bayou Ramos and Bayou Boeuf bridges will have alternating lane closures in the east and west directions Sunday, Aug. 26, to allow crews to pick up debris from the shoulders of the bridges, a state Department of Transportation and Development news release said.

This work is estimated to take place from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting. All permit and oversize loads along with emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass. There are no detours.