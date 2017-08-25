Submitted Photos
Rustin Walmsley, general manager of Bob's Heating and Air Conditioning, makes the donation that makes the business a purchase award patron for the 54th Artists Guild Unlimited Annual Show and Sale, which runs Aug. 30-Sept. 22 at Everett Street Gallery in downtown Morgan City. Patrons make a donation of $50 or more toward artwork and are invited to a Patron Reception prior to public opening of the show. Also shown are Charlotte Opperman, show chairman, and Bob Opperman. More about becoming a purchase award patron appears on Page 2.
Purchase award patron Cannata’s Fresh Market has contributed toward a work of art at the 54th Annual Judged Show and Sale. Representing the company is Steve Domangue with AGU’s Geri Bourgeois.
Bourgeois Law LLC becomes a purchase award patron in the upcoming show. Anyone wanting to participate may call Everett Street Gallery at 985-385-9945 and contribute a minimum of $50. AGU’s Bourgeois is shown with Bill Bourgeois of Bourgeois Law.
AGU Show purchase award patrons
