AGU Show purchase award patrons

Submitted Photos

Rustin Walmsley, general manager of Bob's Heating and Air Conditioning, makes the donation that makes the business a purchase award patron for the 54th Artists Guild Unlimited Annual Show and Sale, which runs Aug. 30-Sept. 22 at Everett Street Gallery in downtown Morgan City. Patrons make a donation of $50 or more toward artwork and are invited to a Patron Reception prior to public opening of the show. Also shown are Charlotte Opperman, show chairman, and Bob Opperman. More about becoming a purchase award patron appears on Page 2.