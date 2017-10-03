DARE offered parents the chance to place updated pictures of their children in an ID packet.
Children receive badges and yo-yos at the Louisiana Alcohol and Tobacco Control table.
Afternoon Out Against Crime
Tue, 10/03/2017 - 11:37am Anonymous
The Daily Review/Bill Decker
The Morgan City Police Department and the Doric 87 Free & Accepted Masons observed the national Night Out Against Crime on Sunday afternoon at Lawrence Park. The Coast Guard, Homeland Security, the St. Mary Sheriff's Office and other agencies took part.