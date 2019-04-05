The Abrams will play here April 16

The Abrams will perform at 7 p.m. April 16 at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium, the last performance of the 2018-19 season for the Community Concert Association.

According to promotional material, John Abrams and James Abrams are using their talent and passion for music to take the family business, which spans four generations already, one step further.

The material contains a quote from folk-rock legend Arlo Guthrie: “The Abrams brothers are way too young to be playing that good.”

The brothers recently went with Warner Music, where they released their debut self-titled album — their first album release under a major label.

Still only in their mid-20s, they have been taking their distinct Americana/country sound on worldwide tours for over 16 years, and have been featured on major United States networks like CMT, NBC, FOX and NPR.

Additionally, the Abrams are among the youngest performers to ever play the world-famous Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

Single event tickets are available for $25 (adults) and $5 (students K-12). However, anyone purchasing Season Subscription for the six-concert 2019-20 season at $45 for adults, $10 for students K-12, will be admitted free to The Abrams concert (seven concerts in all). All tickets may be purchased at the door. See www.morgancitycca.biz for more information.

Under a partnership with the St. Mary Council on Aging, free transportation to and from concerts is available for people 60 and over who live in St. Mary Parish.