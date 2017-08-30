ABBA Fab opens 2017-18 Community Concert Association series

ABBA Fab will bring back some of the greatest hits from the 1970s and 1980s in their multimedia to open the Morgan City Community Concert Association’s 2017-18 season.

The concert will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at Municipal Auditorium. Single event tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for K-12 students. Tickets may be purchased at the door. Call 985-385-2307 for more information.

According to promotional material, ABBA Fab is a tribute to the music of ABBA, featuring vocalists Anne and Nick Davies, Chelsea Faulds, Scotty Pearson and other musicians.

This multimedia production includes hits such as “Waterloo,” “Fernando,” “Honey Honey” and “Dancing Queen.”

The association has announced a partnership with the St. Mary Council on Aging, which is offering free transportation to and from concerts for senior citizens (60 and over) who live in St. Mary Parish. Please call at least 24 hours prior to concert to arrange.