AARP offers scholarship

Tue, 03/14/2017 - 2:23pm Anonymous
Staff Report

The St. Mary AARP 2017 Scholarship program is underway.
Each year, St. Mary AARP awards a $1,000 scholarship to two St. Mary Parish high school graduates. One of the eligibility requirements is that the applicant’s parents, grandparents, great-grandparents or guardian must be a current member of St. Mary AARP Chapter 4435.
Scholarship applications and full eligibility requirements may be obtained at any St. Mary Parish high school or at the St. Mary AARP office located at 4014 Chennault St. in Morgan City.
Applications must be postmarked no later than April 15.

