60% chance of development for system headed into Gulf

FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

Special Tropical Weather Outlook

1125 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Special Tropical Weather Outlook issued to update the discussion

and development potential for the area of disturbed weather near

the Bahamas.

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Paulette, located over the central tropical Atlantic, and on

Tropical Storm Rene, located over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

1. Updated: Shower and thunderstorm activity located over the

northwestern and central Bahamas and the adjacent waters continues

to shows signs of organization. In addition, surface observations

indicate that pressures have fallen over the area since yesterday

and, along with wind data, suggest that a broad area of low pressure

could be forming between the northwestern Bahamas and South Florida.

This system is forecast to move westward at about 10 mph, crossing

the Bahamas and Florida today and tonight and moving into the

eastern Gulf of Mexico on Saturday. The disturbance could become a

tropical depression while it is near South Florida tonight, but it

is more likely to become a tropical depression while it moves slowly

west-northwestward over the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend and

early next week. Regardless of development, this system is expected

to produce locally heavy rainfall over portions of the Bahamas,

South Florida, and the Florida Keys during the next couple of days,

and interests there, as well as along the northern and eastern Gulf

coast, should monitor its progress.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...60 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...70 percent.

2. Another trough of low pressure is located over the north-central

Gulf of Mexico. Although the associated shower and thunderstorm

activity is currently minimal, some slow development of this system

is possible while it moves westward and then southwestward over the

northern and western Gulf of Mexico through early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.

3. A tropical wave is located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo

Verde Islands and is producing a large area of disorganized showers

and thunderstorms. Development of this system is forecast, and a

tropical depression is expected to form within the next few days

while the system moves generally westward at 15 to 20 mph across

the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...70 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...90 percent.

4. Another large area of disturbed weather associated with a tropical

wave is beginning to move off the west coast of Africa.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for development

during the next few days, and a tropical depression could form

over the far eastern tropical Atlantic early next week while the

system moves slowly westward. Upper-level winds could become less

conducive for development by Monday or Tuesday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...40 percent.