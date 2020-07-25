6 p.m. update on Gonzalo

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL072020

500 PM AST Sat Jul 25 2020

Gonzalo's structure has degraded further since the last advisory.

Late-arriving ASCAT data showed a well-defined tropical wave with

winds around 30 kt, but no clear evidence of a closed circulation.

Grenada reported max winds of 28 kt with a gust to 40 kt, in line

with the ASCAT observations, while multiple observing stations in

Trinidad did not report any westerly winds as the system passed.

There has been no evidence of a well-defined center in visible

imagery since that time. Given the additional degradation of

Gonzalo's appearance since it moved closest to those islands, it

appears that the system has opened into wave and dissipated.

Therefore, this will be the last advisory issued by the National

Hurricane Center.

Tropical squalls associated with the remnants of Gonzalo will

continue to move westward for the next day or so and could bring

gusty winds and heavy rain to portions of the southeastern

Caribbean. Please consult products from your national meteorological

service for information specific to your area.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 25/2100Z 11.0N 63.0W 30 KT 35 MPH

12H 26/0600Z...DISSIPATED