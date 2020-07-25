6 p.m. update on Gonzalo
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL072020
500 PM AST Sat Jul 25 2020
Gonzalo's structure has degraded further since the last advisory.
Late-arriving ASCAT data showed a well-defined tropical wave with
winds around 30 kt, but no clear evidence of a closed circulation.
Grenada reported max winds of 28 kt with a gust to 40 kt, in line
with the ASCAT observations, while multiple observing stations in
Trinidad did not report any westerly winds as the system passed.
There has been no evidence of a well-defined center in visible
imagery since that time. Given the additional degradation of
Gonzalo's appearance since it moved closest to those islands, it
appears that the system has opened into wave and dissipated.
Therefore, this will be the last advisory issued by the National
Hurricane Center.
Tropical squalls associated with the remnants of Gonzalo will
continue to move westward for the next day or so and could bring
gusty winds and heavy rain to portions of the southeastern
Caribbean. Please consult products from your national meteorological
service for information specific to your area.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 25/2100Z 11.0N 63.0W 30 KT 35 MPH
12H 26/0600Z...DISSIPATED