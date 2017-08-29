6 a.m. NWS statement covering Tri-City area
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
606 AM CDT Tue Aug 29 2017
LAZ027>033-041>045-052>055-073-074-TXZ180-201-215-216-259>262-
301100-
Vernon-Rapides-Avoyelles-Beauregard-Allen-Evangeline-St. Landry-
Calcasieu-Jefferson Davis-Acadia-Lafayette-Upper St. Martin-
Vermilion-Iberia-St. Mary-Lower St. Martin-West Cameron-
East Cameron-Tyler-Hardin-Jefferson-Orange-Northern Jasper-
Northern Newton-Southern Jasper-Southern Newton-
606 AM CDT Tue Aug 29 2017
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central
Louisiana, south central Louisiana, southwest Louisiana, west
central Louisiana, and southeast Texas.
.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight
Heavy rainfall from slowly moving Tropical Storm Harvey along the
Texas coast will produce several rounds of training showers and
thunderstorms across Southeast Texas, Central and Southern
Louisiana. A flash flood watch for the entire area continues.
A Tropical storm warning continues from Intracoastal City
Louisiana westward, mainly for the coastal parishes and counties.
A storm surge watch continues for the prolonged east to southeast
winds, and approaching landfall of Tropical Storm Harvey. The
peak storm surge inundation shows the potential for 1-3 feet above
ground along the upper Texas coast from High Island eastward
along the Louisiana coast to Morgan City. A few locations along
this zone may see storm surge just above ground level.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday
Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to make landfall along the
Southwest Louisiana coast late Wednesday morning or early afternoon.
Storm surge watch and tropical storm warning continues for same
locations as mentioned above through Wednesday. Continued heavy
rainfall from Tropical Storm Harvey will continue through Thursday,
with a continued flash flood watch through this time.
The chances of precipitation will slowly diminish Friday into the
Labor Day weekend and the entire system moves further inland and
weakens.