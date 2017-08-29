6 a.m. NWS statement covering Tri-City area

Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

606 AM CDT Tue Aug 29 2017

LAZ027>033-041>045-052>055-073-074-TXZ180-201-215-216-259>262-

301100-

Vernon-Rapides-Avoyelles-Beauregard-Allen-Evangeline-St. Landry-

Calcasieu-Jefferson Davis-Acadia-Lafayette-Upper St. Martin-

Vermilion-Iberia-St. Mary-Lower St. Martin-West Cameron-

East Cameron-Tyler-Hardin-Jefferson-Orange-Northern Jasper-

Northern Newton-Southern Jasper-Southern Newton-

606 AM CDT Tue Aug 29 2017

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central

Louisiana, south central Louisiana, southwest Louisiana, west

central Louisiana, and southeast Texas.

.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight

Heavy rainfall from slowly moving Tropical Storm Harvey along the

Texas coast will produce several rounds of training showers and

thunderstorms across Southeast Texas, Central and Southern

Louisiana. A flash flood watch for the entire area continues.

A Tropical storm warning continues from Intracoastal City

Louisiana westward, mainly for the coastal parishes and counties.

A storm surge watch continues for the prolonged east to southeast

winds, and approaching landfall of Tropical Storm Harvey. The

peak storm surge inundation shows the potential for 1-3 feet above

ground along the upper Texas coast from High Island eastward

along the Louisiana coast to Morgan City. A few locations along

this zone may see storm surge just above ground level.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday

Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to make landfall along the

Southwest Louisiana coast late Wednesday morning or early afternoon.

Storm surge watch and tropical storm warning continues for same

locations as mentioned above through Wednesday. Continued heavy

rainfall from Tropical Storm Harvey will continue through Thursday,

with a continued flash flood watch through this time.

The chances of precipitation will slowly diminish Friday into the

Labor Day weekend and the entire system moves further inland and

weakens.