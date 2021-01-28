51 new COVID cases, two confirmed deaths in local parishes

The Louisiana Office of Public Health reported 51 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in three local parishes for the 24 hours ending at midday Thursday. St. Mary and St. Martin each had a new confirmed COVID-related fatality.

Statewide, the number of COVID-positive people in hospitals continues to drop quickly, but the number of daily fatalities remains high.

St. Mary has 19 new confirmed COVID cases for a total of 3,159 since the pandemic began. Another 633 probable cases have been reported. The confirmed fatality reported Thursday raises the St. Mary death toll to 100 confirmed and 11 probable.

St. Martin's confirmed death toll also rose by one Thursday to 93, but the number of probable COVID fatalities fell by one to eight. The parish has 18 new confirmed cases for a total of 4,204 with 370 probable.

Assumption has 14 new confirmed cases for a pandemic total of 1,438 with 466 probable. The death toll there remains at 28 confirmed with three probable.

Statewide:

--2,517 new cases raise the pandemic total to 345,457 confirmed with 49,452 probable.

--55 newly reported fatalities raise the toll to 8,202 confirmed with 541 probable.

--35 fewer COVID-positive people are in hospitals for a total of 1,590.

--3 more people are on ventilators, raising that total to 206.