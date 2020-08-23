49 new COVID cases, three deaths since Thursday

The growth of new COVID-19 cases continues to slow, but the death toll keeps rising, according to numbers from the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

Between midday Thursday and midday Sunday, St. Mary Parish has 17 new COVID cases for a total of 1,720 since the pandemic began. The death toll remained at 65.

Two new deaths were reported in St. Martin for a pandemic total of 51. Twenty-seven new COVID cases there run the total to 1,836.

Assumption has had five new cases since Thursday for a total of 631. One new death was reported in Assumption for a total of 21.

Statewide:

--2,122 new cases have been recorded since Thursday for a pandemic total of 142,943.

--109 new deaths raise the statewide toll to 4,605.

--146 fewer COVID-positive people were hospitalized Sunday for a total of 941.

--26 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 152.

