4 p.m. Potential Tropical Storm 2 update

BULLETIN

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two Advisory Number 2

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL022019

400 PM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HURRICANE WATCH ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF THE SOUTHERN COAST OF

LOUISIANA...

...HEAVY RAINS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE ACROSS THE CENTRAL GULF COAST...

SUMMARY OF 400 PM CDT...2100 UTC...INFORMATION

----------------------------------------------

LOCATION...28.1N 87.4W

ABOUT 125 MI...200 KM ESE OF THE MOUTH OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER

ABOUT 255 MI...410 KM ESE OF MORGAN CITY LOUISIANA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...30 MPH...45 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...WSW OR 245 DEGREES AT 8 MPH...13 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1011 MB...29.86 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

--------------------

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY...

The Storm Surge Watch has been extended westward to Intracoastal

City Louisiana.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued from the Mouth of the Mississippi

River westward to Cameron Louisiana.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from north of the Mouth of

the Mississippi River to the Mouth of the Pearl River.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

----------------------

At 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), the broad disturbance was centered near

latitude 28.1 North, longitude 87.4 West. The system is moving

toward the west-southwest near 8 mph (13 km/h). A motion toward the

west-southwest or southwest is expected through Thursday morning,

followed by a turn toward the west late Thursday and a turn toward

the west-northwest on Friday. By early Saturday, a northwestward

motion is expected. On the forecast track, the system is expected

to approach the central U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

Reports from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate

that maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher

gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next 72 hours, and the

disturbance is forecast to become a tropical depression Thursday

morning, a tropical storm Thursday night, and a hurricane on Friday.

Shower and thunderstorm activity has gradually been increasing in

coverage and organization, and the low is likely to become a

tropical depression or a tropical storm in the next day or so.

*Formation chance through 48 hours...high...near 100 percent

*Formation chance through 5 days...high...near 100 percent

The estimated minimum central pressure based on data from the

aircraft and surface observations is 1011 mb (29.86 inches).

NEXT ADVISORY

-------------

Next intermediate advisory at 700 PM CDT.

Next complete advisory at 1000 PM CDT.

$$

Forecaster Stewart