4-6 inches of rain, or maybe 8, forecast for St. Mary

St. Mary Parish can expect 4 to 6 inches of rain, with 8 inches possible in some areas, as Tropical Storm Cristobal approaches landfall late Sunday afternoon or in the evening, according to a 10:30 a.m. Sunday update from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles.

St. Mary and St. Martin can expect winds of 40-50 mph and a storm surge of 1-3 feet, which could cause flooding around Cypremort Point, Burns Point, Franklin and Stephensville, according to meteorologist Donald Jones.

The Atchafalaya at Morgan City, once predicted to go to 9.5 feet, is now expected to reach 8 feet about 7 p.m. Monday. The river is forecast to begin rising about 7 a.m. Monday and be back below 6.5 feet overnight.

Winds of 16-18 mph with gusts of up to 28 mph were recorded at Harry P. Williams Airport in Patterson on Sunday morning.

Here's the 10 a.m. forecast discussion from the National Hurricane Center:

Tropical Storm Cristobal Discussion Number 24

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL032020

1000 AM CDT Sun Jun 07 2020

Cristobal's inner-core remains disorganized as multiple low-level

circulations are seen rotating around the mean center used in the

advisory. A large swirl just west of the alleged center has been

dropping southward, and this could become a new center of

circulation later today. Since the previous advisory, Cristobal's

overall appearance in satellite imagery has started to look more

like a tropical cyclone with several small curved convective bands

developing, especially in the eastern semicircle, along with some

anticyclonic cirrus outflow noted. NOAA Doppler radar have

indicated average velocities of 55-58 kt between 5000-8000 ft over

the Chandeleur Sound, which equates to 45-48 kt surface winds in

the northeastern quadrant. Also, an earlier Air Force Reserve

reconnaissance mission sampled a long fetch of 55-59 kt at 925 mb in

the southeastern quadrant, which equates to 41-44 kt surface winds.

Therefore, the initial intensity is being held at 45 kt for this

advisory, which is consistent with satellite intensity estimates of

45 kt from both TAFB and UW-CIMSS ADT.

The initial motion is an uncertain 355/10 kt due to the uncertainty

in the center position. Due to the broad inner-core wind field,

there may be some erratic motion for the next 6 hours or so.

Otherwise, the models remain in very good agreement in Cristobal

turning north-northwestward later today. That motion is expected to

continue until the 36-h period as the cyclone rounds the western

periphery of a deep-layer ridged parked over the southeastern U.S.

and Tennessee Valley area. By 48 hours and beyond, the ridge is

forecast to slide eastward, allowing Cristobal to turn toward the

north on day 2, and then move northeastward on days 3 and 4. A

merger with an extratropical cyclone over the Great Lakes area is

expected by day 5. The new NHC forecast track is similar to the

previous advisory track, and lies close to the tightly packed

consensus models.

The continued broad structure of Cristobal and significant dry air

entrainment should prevent any significant intensification before

landfall, and the current intensity forecast holds the intensity

constant at 45 kt through 12 h. Although the center is expected to

be inland at that time, the long southerly wind fetch on the east

side could keep winds to 45 kt over the Chandeleur Sound, near the

coast of Mississippi and Alabama, and possibly over the inland

lakes of southeastern Louisiana. Gradual weakening is forecast after

landfall, with Cristobal weakening below tropical-storm strength

by the 24-h time period. The new intensity forecast is similar to

the previous advisory, and continues to show some slight

re-intensification after the cyclone becomes extratropical at

72-96 hours, which is in agreement with the global model guidance.

Cristobal remains a broad and asymmetric storm. Therefore, one

should not focus on the exact forecast track, since the associated

winds, storm surge, and rainfall extend well away the center.

Key Messages:

1. There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge outside of the

Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System from the Mouth of

the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, and a Storm

Surge Warning is in effect for those areas. Life-threatening storm

surge remains possible in other portions of southern and

southeastern Louisiana where a Storm Surge Watch is in effect.

Residents in these locations should follow advice given by local

emergency officials.

2. Tropical storm force winds should spread along the northern Gulf

coast from central Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle,

including metropolitan New Orleans today, and a Tropical Storm

Warning is in effect for this area. These winds will arrive well

in advance of and extend well east of Cristobals center.

3. Heavy rainfall will continue across north Florida this morning,

spreading from east to west across the eastern and central Gulf

Coast from the Florida Panhandle into Louisiana today. The Central

Gulf Coast region will be most prone to issues after the passage of

the center of Cristobal from Sunday night into Monday. This heavy

rain will move up the Lower and Mid Mississippi Valley Monday into

Tuesday, then across the Upper Mississippi Valley and Northern

Plains Tuesday and Tuesday night. Flash flooding, and new and

renewed significant river flooding is possible, especially where

heavier rainfall occurs over portions of the Gulf Coast through the

Mississippi Valley.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 07/1500Z 28.7N 90.0W 45 KT 50 MPH

12H 08/0000Z 30.2N 90.5W 45 KT 50 MPH...INLAND

24H 08/1200Z 32.6N 91.6W 30 KT 35 MPH...INLAND

36H 09/0000Z 35.2N 92.2W 25 KT 30 MPH...INLAND

48H 09/1200Z 38.9N 91.6W 25 KT 30 MPH...INLAND

60H 10/0000Z 43.5N 89.6W 25 KT 30 MPH...INLAND

72H 10/1200Z 47.8N 87.1W 30 KT 35 MPH...POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

96H 11/1200Z 52.6N 83.1W 30 KT 35 MPH...POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

120H 12/1200Z...DISSIPATED