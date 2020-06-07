4-6 inches of rain, or maybe 8, forecast for St. Mary
St. Mary Parish can expect 4 to 6 inches of rain, with 8 inches possible in some areas, as Tropical Storm Cristobal approaches landfall late Sunday afternoon or in the evening, according to a 10:30 a.m. Sunday update from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles.
St. Mary and St. Martin can expect winds of 40-50 mph and a storm surge of 1-3 feet, which could cause flooding around Cypremort Point, Burns Point, Franklin and Stephensville, according to meteorologist Donald Jones.
The Atchafalaya at Morgan City, once predicted to go to 9.5 feet, is now expected to reach 8 feet about 7 p.m. Monday. The river is forecast to begin rising about 7 a.m. Monday and be back below 6.5 feet overnight.
Winds of 16-18 mph with gusts of up to 28 mph were recorded at Harry P. Williams Airport in Patterson on Sunday morning.
Here's the 10 a.m. forecast discussion from the National Hurricane Center:
Tropical Storm Cristobal Discussion Number 24
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL032020
1000 AM CDT Sun Jun 07 2020
Cristobal's inner-core remains disorganized as multiple low-level
circulations are seen rotating around the mean center used in the
advisory. A large swirl just west of the alleged center has been
dropping southward, and this could become a new center of
circulation later today. Since the previous advisory, Cristobal's
overall appearance in satellite imagery has started to look more
like a tropical cyclone with several small curved convective bands
developing, especially in the eastern semicircle, along with some
anticyclonic cirrus outflow noted. NOAA Doppler radar have
indicated average velocities of 55-58 kt between 5000-8000 ft over
the Chandeleur Sound, which equates to 45-48 kt surface winds in
the northeastern quadrant. Also, an earlier Air Force Reserve
reconnaissance mission sampled a long fetch of 55-59 kt at 925 mb in
the southeastern quadrant, which equates to 41-44 kt surface winds.
Therefore, the initial intensity is being held at 45 kt for this
advisory, which is consistent with satellite intensity estimates of
45 kt from both TAFB and UW-CIMSS ADT.
The initial motion is an uncertain 355/10 kt due to the uncertainty
in the center position. Due to the broad inner-core wind field,
there may be some erratic motion for the next 6 hours or so.
Otherwise, the models remain in very good agreement in Cristobal
turning north-northwestward later today. That motion is expected to
continue until the 36-h period as the cyclone rounds the western
periphery of a deep-layer ridged parked over the southeastern U.S.
and Tennessee Valley area. By 48 hours and beyond, the ridge is
forecast to slide eastward, allowing Cristobal to turn toward the
north on day 2, and then move northeastward on days 3 and 4. A
merger with an extratropical cyclone over the Great Lakes area is
expected by day 5. The new NHC forecast track is similar to the
previous advisory track, and lies close to the tightly packed
consensus models.
The continued broad structure of Cristobal and significant dry air
entrainment should prevent any significant intensification before
landfall, and the current intensity forecast holds the intensity
constant at 45 kt through 12 h. Although the center is expected to
be inland at that time, the long southerly wind fetch on the east
side could keep winds to 45 kt over the Chandeleur Sound, near the
coast of Mississippi and Alabama, and possibly over the inland
lakes of southeastern Louisiana. Gradual weakening is forecast after
landfall, with Cristobal weakening below tropical-storm strength
by the 24-h time period. The new intensity forecast is similar to
the previous advisory, and continues to show some slight
re-intensification after the cyclone becomes extratropical at
72-96 hours, which is in agreement with the global model guidance.
Cristobal remains a broad and asymmetric storm. Therefore, one
should not focus on the exact forecast track, since the associated
winds, storm surge, and rainfall extend well away the center.
Key Messages:
1. There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge outside of the
Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System from the Mouth of
the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, and a Storm
Surge Warning is in effect for those areas. Life-threatening storm
surge remains possible in other portions of southern and
southeastern Louisiana where a Storm Surge Watch is in effect.
Residents in these locations should follow advice given by local
emergency officials.
2. Tropical storm force winds should spread along the northern Gulf
coast from central Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle,
including metropolitan New Orleans today, and a Tropical Storm
Warning is in effect for this area. These winds will arrive well
in advance of and extend well east of Cristobals center.
3. Heavy rainfall will continue across north Florida this morning,
spreading from east to west across the eastern and central Gulf
Coast from the Florida Panhandle into Louisiana today. The Central
Gulf Coast region will be most prone to issues after the passage of
the center of Cristobal from Sunday night into Monday. This heavy
rain will move up the Lower and Mid Mississippi Valley Monday into
Tuesday, then across the Upper Mississippi Valley and Northern
Plains Tuesday and Tuesday night. Flash flooding, and new and
renewed significant river flooding is possible, especially where
heavier rainfall occurs over portions of the Gulf Coast through the
Mississippi Valley.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 07/1500Z 28.7N 90.0W 45 KT 50 MPH
12H 08/0000Z 30.2N 90.5W 45 KT 50 MPH...INLAND
24H 08/1200Z 32.6N 91.6W 30 KT 35 MPH...INLAND
36H 09/0000Z 35.2N 92.2W 25 KT 30 MPH...INLAND
48H 09/1200Z 38.9N 91.6W 25 KT 30 MPH...INLAND
60H 10/0000Z 43.5N 89.6W 25 KT 30 MPH...INLAND
72H 10/1200Z 47.8N 87.1W 30 KT 35 MPH...POST-TROP/EXTRATROP
96H 11/1200Z 52.6N 83.1W 30 KT 35 MPH...POST-TROP/EXTRATROP
120H 12/1200Z...DISSIPATED