3 Redneck Tenors will open Community Concert Association season

The 2019-20 Community Concert Association of Morgan City season opens with a performance by an act billed as “Carnegie Hall’s favorite rednecks.”

The 3 Redneck Tenors will present their show “Broadway Bound” at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.

Subscriptions for the association’s six-concert season are $45 for adults and $10 for students K-12. Single concert tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students K-12.

Tickets and subscriptions are available at www.morgancitylive.com or at the door.

Promotional material describes the 3 Redneck Tenors as a mixture of down-home laughs with big city music: “These trailer park singing sensations have a great many stories to tell, taking us on one sidesplitting ride of comedy and audience interaction.”

They perform songs ranging from gospel to country to Broadway, pop and classical.

The 3 Redneck Tenors, based in Dallas, are Matthew Lord, Blake Davidson and Jonathan Fruge. They were among the Top 10 finalists on “America’s Got Talent.”

Also on the Community Concert Association schedule this season, all at 7 p.m. at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium:

—Dan Miller’s Cowboy Review, Oct. 24. Miller, who has been a TV host and played Nevada showrooms, is joined on stage by daughter Hannah, who has performed with her father since she was 6, and bass player Wendy Coor.

—Shades of Bublé, Nov. 19. This three-man tribute to Michael Bublé performs his catalog of music, adding the three-part harmony made popular by the guy groups of the 1950s and 1960s.

—Maxwell Quartet, Jan. 7. The Glasgow-based quartet won first prize at the Trondheim (Norway) International Chamber Music Competition in 2017, with performances set apart by the tribute they pay to their Scottish folk music heritage.

—Sons of Serendip, Feb. 3. This quartet consists of a harpist, cellist, pianist and lead vocalist. They were finalists on “America’s Got Talent” and have performed at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

—Celtic Angels, March 17. The Celtic Knights Dancers, featuring Patrick O’Mahoney of “Riverdance,” perform with athletic precision. The Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin rounds out the show with interpretations of authentic Irish Trad instrumentals.