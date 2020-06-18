3 arrested on marijuana charges

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s made three unrelated arrests Tuesday and Wednesday on marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid charges, Sheriff Blaise Smith said.

—Cutter P. Naquin, 20, La. 83, Franklin, was arrested at 5:16 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoids with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,500.

—Juvenile male, 17, Franklin, was arrested at 10:52 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of marijuana. The juvenile was released to a guardian pending juvenile court action.

—Clarence Elair Jr., 50, West Ibert Street, Franklin, was arrested by the Narcotics Section at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Elair was released on a summons to appear Sept. 24.

Smith also reported these arrests:

—James S. Austin Sr., 38, South Clausen Road, Centerville, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for criminal trespass. No bond has been set.

—Fitzgerald D. Marks, 34, Sorrell Railroad Row, Jeanerette, was arrested at 8:12 p.m. Tuesday on charges of speeding and resisting an officer by flight. Marks was released on a summons to appear Sept. 24.

—Juvenile male, 17, Franklin, was arrested at 10:52 p.m. Wednesday on charges of simple obstruction of a highway and illegal possession of firearms. The juvenile was released to a guardian pending juvenile court action.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported this arrest:

—Destanie Marie Daigle, 29, Duke Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear.

Officers came into contact with Daigle at an address on La. 182. A warrant check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held active warrants for her arrest. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Dwayne J. Batiste, 30, Third Street, Donaldsonville, was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, license plate light required, driving on a roadway laned for traffic, and driving while intoxicated with a result of .20% or more.

A uniformed patrol deputy on assignment observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and executed a traffic stop of that vehicle north of Napoleonville.

The deputy noted several factors indicating possible driver impairment.

A second patrol deputy assisted with the stop and made contact with a passenger. While speaking to the passenger, the deputy observed a firearm in the vehicle.

During the contact with both occupants, deputies determined that both were previously convicted felons.

Batiste, was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center. During the stop, two large-caliber handguns were seized.

—Dewayne Joseph Brouillette, 33, Bull Run Road, Schriever, was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and Adeerall, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegally carrying of weapons in the presence of controlled dangerous substances and parole violation.

Narcotics agents, as part of ongoing investigations, went to an area to execute a parole warrant naming Brouillette. Upon arrival, deputies made visual identification of the suspect. A short time later, a vehicle departed the location and agents were able to identify Brouillette as a passenger and initiated a stop of the vehicle.

Deputies noted a strong odor of suspected marijuana emitting from the vehicle. During the process, agents requested the presence of a K-9 unit. Once on location, the K-9 conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of illegal substances. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, agents seized a variety of illegal drugs, U.S. currency and one firearm, all collectively linked to Brouillette.

Brouillette remains incarcerated pending a bond hearing.