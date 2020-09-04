23 new COVID cases, one death in three local parishes

Three local parishes had 23 new COVID-19 cases, more than half of them in St. Martin, in Friday's midday report from the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

St. Martin's 13 cases raised the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 1,996. The death toll remained at 57 Monday.

St. Mary had four new cases for a pandemic total of 1,778. One new death was reported in St. Mary for a total of 71.

Assumption had six new cases for a total of 675. Twenty-two people have died of COVID-related causes in Assumption.

Statewide:

--828 new cases pushed the pandemic total to 151,473.

--14 new deaths raised the statewide toll to 4,872.

--43 fewer COVID-positive people were in hospitals Friday, lowering the total to 808.

--32 fewer people are on ventilators, lowering that total to 96.