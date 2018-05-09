22 Berwick students will graduate with 4.0 GPAs

Staff Report

Twenty-two Berwick seniors will finish their high school careers with perfect 4.0 grade point averages when they get their diplomas at 7 p.m. Thursday at Berwick High's Geisler Stadium.

Check back later Wednesday for a video gallery of the 4.0 graduates. Photos of all the BHS grads-to-be are in Wednesday's print edition.

The 4.0 students are:

Anna Mary Armato

Anna Mary Armato, daughter of John and Nicol Armato, will graduate from Berwick High with a 4.0 GPA. In the last four years, Anna Armato has participated in cheerleading and tennis at Berwick High. Anna has been a part of many clubs such as Beta, Key Club, Health Occupations, Drama, Foreign Language, Future Business Leaders of America, and Acts of Random Kindness.

Anna is an eighth-degree Powercat and Wisecat. Anna has volunteered at AARP meetings, organized dresses for our local dress drive, and assisted at the Lighthouse and Main Street Festivals. Anna Armato plans to attend LSU and major in accounting and eventually become a certified public accountant.

Breanna Bourgeois

Breanna Bourgeois is the daughter of Brett Bourgeois and Theresa Bourgeois-Chellette. Breanna was a member of the Sound of Pride for 3-1/2 years and on the softball team for two years. Breanna is a seventh-degree Power Cat and Wise Cat. She also made third chair in the St. Mary Parish Honor Band. Breanna also received an academic scholarship from Nicholls State University. To further her education, Breanna will attend Nicholls State University in the fall and plans to major in the field of Nursing.

Kyle Pitre

Kyle Pitre is the son of A.J. and Christy Pitre. Kyle is and has been a part of the BHS varsity baseball team all four years of high school. He is also a member of the Foreign Language Club and BETA Club. He has maintained a 4.0 average all four years of high school and is an eighth-degree Wise Cat.

Outside of school, Kyle continued playing baseball through summer and fall travel ball. He has put his baseball knowledge and skills to use by acting as an assistant coach for younger travel ball teams.

When not playing baseball, Kyle enjoys hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends.

His plans include attending college and majoring in mechanical engineering.

Sarah

Angelle Kelly

Sarah Angelle Kelly is the daughter of the Rev. Steven Kelly and Tammilee Kelly of Bayou Vista. During her years at Berwick High School, she has been a four-year participant in the Sound of Pride, in which she was on the student leadership team her last three years. She is a member of the Beta Club, Insight Club, Health Occupations Club, and the Drama Club (president, Grade 12). Sarah has participated in the annual school plays.

She is a member of the LMEA District 7 Honor Choir and the LMEA State Honor Choir. She is an eighth-degree Powercat. Sarah is an active member of the Bayou Vista Baptist Church, where she serves in numerous capacities, especially in the music ministry. She is a four-year participant in the Louisiana Baptist All State Youth Choir with which she has toured to numerous locations in the United States. Sarah plans to attend Louisiana College in Pineville, where she intends to major in nursing.

Madison

Palmature

Madison Palmature is the daughter of Kristie and Clement Rodrigue. She was a member of the track team for the past two years. After graduation, she will be attending Nicholls State University starting this fall to major in nursing.

Leah Bryanne

Domangue

Leah Bryanne Domangue is the daughter of Stephen and Karen Domangue. In high school, Leah was involved in Student Council, Beta Club, Cheerleading, Foreign Language Club, ARK (Acts of Random Kindness), Key Club, Interact and Powerlifting. Leah has participated in community events the past four years by working with the Lighthouse Festival, assisting Bayou Angels, helping at the monthly AARP meetings, and judging the youth BBQ contests at the annual Bayou BBQ Bash.

The honors and awards she has received include first- through eighth-degree PowerCat Awards, first- through eighth-degree Wise Cat Awards, UCA All-American, Foreign Language Awards for Spanish I and Spanish II, District Literary Rally for Algebra II, first place District Literary Rally for Spanish I, and first place District Literary Rally for Family and Consumer Science. After graduating, Leah plans to attend University of Louisiana at Monroe to major in dental hygiene.

Sean Cantrelle

Sean Cantrelle is the son of Sherry and Paul Cantrelle. Throughout high school, he has participated in cross country, track, Beta, and FBLA. Sean has accomplished an ACT score of 35. After high school, he plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to major in engineering.

Nicole Racquel Johnson

Nicole Racquel Johnson is the daughter of Pamela and Calvin Johnson. She has participated in the following sports: basketball, softball, track, and powerlifting. She has also participated in the following clubs: HOSA, Beta, Student Council, and Key Club. She has volunteered at the Bayou Vista library, St. Mary Council on Aging, and the Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church. She received All-Academic composite awards for basketball, softball, track, and powerlifting and has been awarded for being a word millionaire every year beginning in second grade. After high school, she plans to attend Xavier University of New Orleans and major in Biology.

Devan Gallegos

Devan is the daughter of Jose and Dallas Gallegos. She has been a member of the National Beta Club, Future Business Leaders of America and Student Council. As a member of the BHS Sound of Pride Band, she also served on their Student Leadership Team.

She was also accepted to be a member of the Parish and District Honor Bands. Devan is also a member of the Higher Ground Family Church Youth Group and regularly volunteers in the nursery and toddler classes at church. With the youth group, she has volunteered at the Morgan City Nursing Home, and the Morgan City Housing Authority, and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

She has also volunteered with Dance World and danced for various Mardi Gras balls, the Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival, and for the Community Concert. Other community involvements include the Special Olympics, the Lighthouse Festival, Miles Liner 5K race, paint classes for the youth, and occasional tutoring.

Devan’s major accomplishments include earning a 33 ACT composite score and being recognized in the “Beacon Shines On” as well as a BHS “Shining Star.”

Devan was also named Student of the Year. She will attend Nicholls State University and has been accepted to participate in their Honors Program. Devan has been awarded the Academic Enrichment, Academic Honor, and Valedictorian scholarships from Nicholls. She plans to major in English and become a college professor.

Abram Paul Gilder

Abram Paul Gilder is the son of Paul and Cynthia Gilder. His love for both music and sports has kept him involved in many activities. He was a four-year member of the track and bowling teams and a three-year member of the tennis team. Abram was chosen as first team All-District for two consecutive years in bowling and reached the state competition in both tennis and bowling his senior year. He was active in the Drama, Ultimate Frisbee, BETA, and Insight clubs.

His music ability afforded him many opportunities to sing at government, sporting, school and church events throughout high school. It also has allowed him to reach the third round during an X-Factor audition.

Abram volunteers at vacation Bible school, serves senior citizens with the Rotary Club, and visits residents at the local nursing homes. Upon graduation, Abram plans to attend Louisiana College, where he will major in worship leadership

Adella Guidroz

Adella Guidroz is the daughter of Alisha Scadlock and Buck Guidroz. Throughout her four years, she has participated in various sports and clubs. She was on cross country, volleyball, bowling, track, tennis and powerlifting. She was also Student Council secretary and BETA president. Adella was involved in FBLA, Key Club, ARK, Quiz Bowl, and Science Club.

She has also volunteered at Vacation Bible School and made Blessing Bags for Our Lady of Lourdes and Teen Challenge.

She received the powerlifting Coaches’ Award and track Panther Pride Award. Adella was selected as one of April’s Students of the Month to speak at the Rotary Club meeting. She plans to attend Nicholls and study pre-med with a concentration in biology, as well as strives to attend LSU Medical School and major in forensic pathology.

Lucas Robert Hatch

Lucas Robert Hatch is the son of Todd and Heidi Hatch. He was a member of football and baseball for four years, swim for two years, and powerlifting for one year. He has also been a member of the Beta Club, Acts of Random Kindness Club, Insight Club, and Ultimate Frisbee Club. Lucas was the male recipient of this year’s Wendy’s High School Heisman. He also earned Second Team All-District defensive back for football and Academic All-State Composite in swim, football and baseball.

He has done volunteer work for Special Olympics, the Miles Liner Run, and the Lighthouse Festival; he has also helped flood victims in Baton Rouge move into new homes. Lucas will be attending Nicholls in the fall, majoring in biology: pre-physical therapy.

Jerry Crowe

Jerry Crowe is the son of Jerry and Letitia Crowe. He was a member of the football team and the band and was also a member of the Beta Club and FBLA. Jerry was an officer for the FBLA club his senior year.

He was also a member of the All-State Academic football team his senior year.

Jerry is a member of St. Stephens Catholic Church and finds ways to help in his community such as tutoring and helping his neighbors. He plans to attend LSU and major in mechanical engineering and minor in aerospace engineering. Jerry also hopes to earn his master’s in aerospace engineering from Texas A&M.

Chantalle Marie Bennett

Chantalle Marie Bennett is the daughter of Roland Bennett Sr. and Norma Bennett. She has participated in the Sound of Pride band program and BETA Club for four years. She has also participated in FBLA and assisted backstage with the Drama Club.

She has volunteered at local AARP meetings with other members of New Generations from BHS.

After high school, Chantalle will attend Nicholls State University in the fall and major in nursing. Eventually, she would like to continue her studies to become a nurse practitioner with a focus in pediatrics.

Maddie McCann Osburn

Maddie McCann Osburn is the daughter of Craig and Erin Osburn. She has participated in Beta, ARK, and Foreign Language clubs. She was a part of the tennis and track teams.

She made it to the state tournament for tennis two of her four years and threw the javelin for track.

Maddie has participated in various types of volunteer work in our community. In sharing her culinary talents, she has prepared meals for our local priests and for those who have lost loved ones. She has also spent many Christmas Eve mornings delivering food baskets to the needy. Maddie will attend Nicholls State University on a scholarship majoring in Biology with a pre-physical therapy concentration.

Mary Catherine Reggie

Mary Catherine Reggie is the daughter of Mary Michelle and Ray Reggie. She was on the tennis and swim team. She competed in the State Swim meet all four years and in the state tennis tournament her senior year. She also was Student Council vice president, BETA secretary, ARK president, Foreign Language secretary, and Key Club vice president.

She was involved in FBLA, Key Club, ARK, Foreign Language, Drama, Interact, and Student Council. Mary Catherine volunteers at the AARP meetings monthly, organizes the formal dresses for ARK, and has worked Teens Encounter Christ Retreats. She is a member of the Louisiana Youth Advisory Council and attended Girls State and HOBY. Mary Catherine received the honor of being prom queen. She will attend LSU in the fall in hopes to receive her master’s in business.

Patrick Robertson

Patrick Robertson is the son of Kenia and Robby Robertson. He lettered in cross country for one year, basketball for two years and baseball for four years. He has been a member of the Foreign Language Club, Beta Club, and Ultimate Frisbee Club. He has volunteered at the Main Street Festival for two years and has done volunteer work at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church.

He was a part of the All-District basketball team and All-Academic team for baseball and basketball. After high school, he plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.

Stephen Theriot

Stephen Theriot is the son of Scott Theriot and Jill Tamporello. He was on the tennis and swim team for four years. He competed in the state swim meet his last three years and in the state tennis tournament his sophomore and senior year.

Stephen was on the 4A All-District Swim team three years and received the Academic All-State award for both sports. He served as the Acts of Random Kindness vice president, the Foreign Language vice president, and was a member of Student Council, BETA, Drama, and Talented Art.

He volunteers at the monthly AARP meetings, organizes dresses for the semiannual “Formally Yours” event for ARK, and assisted in coaching little league baseball. Stephen attended Louisiana Boys State this past summer. He was also elected prom duke. He plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to earn a dual degree in chemical engineering and chemistry.

Brittany Lynn Roberie

Brittany Lynn Roberie is the daughter of Shaun and Brigget Roberie. She has been a part of the cheerleading team, volleyball team and softball team for four years. She participated on the powerlifting team and swim team for one year.

She has been an active member in BETA, Student Council, ARK, Foreign Language and Key Club. Brittany was named second team All-District for volleyball both her junior and senior years and honorable mention her senior year of softball.

After high school, Brittany plans to attend LSU in the fall to major in biology in hopes of becoming a dermatologist

Ian Valdez

Ian Valdez is the son of Joseph and Hoan Valdez. He participated in cross country, track, bowling, basketball and ultimate Frisbee. He was in the Drama, Beta, and FBLA clubs. On the track, he was a two-time District Champion in the two-mile, as well as a district cross country champion. After graduating, he plans to attend Tulane University and major in molecular biology.

Kristina Ann Theriot

Kristina Ann Theriot is the daughter of Troy and Elizabeth Theriot of Berwick. She has been involved in the New Generations program, BETAClub, Science Bowl Club, Talented Art Program, Talented Theater Program and Drama Club, where she served as executive officer her senior year.

She has represented Berwick High at both district and state Literary Rally each year, earning first place statewide in French I and second place in Advanced Math Functions and Statistics. This past year, after scoring in the top one percent of the nation on the PSAT and SAT, Theriot was selected as a National Merit Finalist. As a finalist, she was awarded a full scholarship to Louisiana Tech University, where she plans to major in biology with a focus in pre-medicine. After college, she aspires to attend medical school to pursue a career as a doctor.

Makayla Micah

Michelle Melendez

Makayla Micah Michelle Melendez is the daughter of Carlos and Wendy Melendez. She has been involved in Student Council, Beta Club, INTERACT, FBLA, Key Club, the Sound of Pride and Insight. She has been student body president all four years of high school, Student Council president, Sound of Pride pesident, Sound of Pride Historian, Key Club treasurer, and Beta Club vice president. She plans to attend the University of Louisiana Monroe with a major in biology with a minor in music. After college, she plans on pursuing her dreams as a pediatric oncologist.