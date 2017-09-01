The Daily Review/Bill Decker
Liliana Keller leads the way for Gavin Hebert on the motorcycle ride Thursday on the carnival midway at the Shrimp and Petroleum Festival.

2017 Shrimp and Petroleum Festival officially opens

Fri, 09/01/2017 - 11:42am Anonymous

The Daily Review/Bill Decker
Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival King Jimmy Skiles of Berwick and Queen Emma Thomas of Morgan City, at left, cut a ribbon Thursday, officially opening the 2017 edition of the festival. Joining the royalty were Parish President David Hanagriff, Assessor Jarrod Longman, mayors Frank "Boo" Grizzaffi of Morgan City, Louis Ratcliff of Berwick and Rodney Grogan of Patterson, Police Chief James Blair, members of the Coast Guard and other local officials.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017