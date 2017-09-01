2017 Shrimp and Petroleum Festival officially opens

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival King Jimmy Skiles of Berwick and Queen Emma Thomas of Morgan City, at left, cut a ribbon Thursday, officially opening the 2017 edition of the festival. Joining the royalty were Parish President David Hanagriff, Assessor Jarrod Longman, mayors Frank "Boo" Grizzaffi of Morgan City, Louis Ratcliff of Berwick and Rodney Grogan of Patterson, Police Chief James Blair, members of the Coast Guard and other local officials.