2017 LSU graduates from this area

LSU graduated its largest and most diverse class at the university’s 292nd commencement exercises on Friday, May 12.

At the spring commencement ceremony, a total of 4,163 degrees were awarded – the largest amount of degrees awarded at a single commencement surpassing last year’s 4,043 degrees awarded in the spring. The overall class of 2016-17 – students receiving degrees in previous summer and fall commencements combined with the current spring commencement – is also a record-breaker for the university, with 6,562 students receiving degrees.

Assumption Parish

COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE

Emily Michelle LeBlanc, Pierre Part

Hannah Marie Martines, Napoleonville

E. J. OURSO COLLEGE OF BUSINESS

Luke Matthew Landry, Perre Part

COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING

Erik A Mabile, Pierre Part

Trey Michael Prejean, Belle Rose

COLLEGE OF HUMAN SCIENCES & EDUCATION

Falen Simone Johnson, Plattenville

COLLEGE OF SCIENCE

Treovr Gilmore, Napoleonville

St. Martin Parish

COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE

Caitlin Claire Blanchard, Breaux Bridge

Brittney Lane Olivier, Breaux Bridge

Briana Nicole Trosclair, Breaux Bridge

E. J. OURSO COLLEGE OF BUSINESS

Aline Elizabeth Migues, Broussard

COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING

Austin Jared Rabalais, Arnaudville

COLLEGE OF HUMAN SCIENCES & EDUCATION

Morgan Jade Angelle Angelle, Cecilia

Lani Jane Huval, Breaux Bridge

COLLEGE OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES

Madison Elizabeth Alford, St. Martinville

Brian David Anderson, St. Martinville

Alex Grant Cormier, Cecilia

Hannah Rose Dugas, Cecilia

Adeline Elizabeth Owens, Cecilia

Cydni Rai Poirier, parks

MANSHIP SCHOOL OF MASS COMMUNICATION

Zachary Noah Dupuis, Breaux Bridge

COLLEGE OF SCIENCE

Taylor Elizabeth Curry, Broussard

Jenney Sonehuang Vongprathoum, St. Martinville

SCHOOL OF VETERINARY MEDICINE

(DOCTORATE)

Maggie Castille Buller, Breaux Bridge

Callie Jean Mitchell, Breaux Bridge

Renee Ashley Poche, Breaux Bridge

Ali Cherie Robin, Cecilia

St. Mary Parish

COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE

Amber Tuyet Nguyen, Morgan City

Kayla Michelle South, Patterson

Gabrean Caris Stansbury, Franklin

COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING

Bradley Cole Lemoine, Berwick

David Xuan Vu Tran, Morgan City

COLLEGE OF HUMAN SCIENCES & EDUCATION

Abigail Jo Bergeron, Morgan City

Mollie Frances Duhamel, Patterson

Carly Renee’ Gowan, Morgan City

Khang Thanh Huynh, Amelia

JulianQuynh Van Nguyen, Morgan City

Beccca Lea Robison, Franklin

Rebecca Michelle Taylor, Patterson

COLLEGE OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES

Alexis Nicole Kates, morgan city

Rachel Michelle Lemoine, Patterson

Hannah Marie Pitre, Berwick

MANSHIP SCHOOL OF MASS COMMUNICATION

Caroline Sauce Byrne, Berwick

Elizabeth Claire Hover, Berwick

COLLEGE OF SCIENCE

Kelly Devon Bowers, Baldwin

