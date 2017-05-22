2017 LSU graduates from this area
LSU graduated its largest and most diverse class at the university’s 292nd commencement exercises on Friday, May 12.
At the spring commencement ceremony, a total of 4,163 degrees were awarded – the largest amount of degrees awarded at a single commencement surpassing last year’s 4,043 degrees awarded in the spring. The overall class of 2016-17 – students receiving degrees in previous summer and fall commencements combined with the current spring commencement – is also a record-breaker for the university, with 6,562 students receiving degrees.
Assumption Parish
COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE
Emily Michelle LeBlanc, Pierre Part
Hannah Marie Martines, Napoleonville
E. J. OURSO COLLEGE OF BUSINESS
Luke Matthew Landry, Perre Part
COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING
Erik A Mabile, Pierre Part
Trey Michael Prejean, Belle Rose
COLLEGE OF HUMAN SCIENCES & EDUCATION
Falen Simone Johnson, Plattenville
COLLEGE OF SCIENCE
Treovr Gilmore, Napoleonville
St. Martin Parish
COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE
Caitlin Claire Blanchard, Breaux Bridge
Brittney Lane Olivier, Breaux Bridge
Briana Nicole Trosclair, Breaux Bridge
E. J. OURSO COLLEGE OF BUSINESS
Aline Elizabeth Migues, Broussard
COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING
Austin Jared Rabalais, Arnaudville
COLLEGE OF HUMAN SCIENCES & EDUCATION
Morgan Jade Angelle Angelle, Cecilia
Lani Jane Huval, Breaux Bridge
COLLEGE OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES
Madison Elizabeth Alford, St. Martinville
Brian David Anderson, St. Martinville
Alex Grant Cormier, Cecilia
Hannah Rose Dugas, Cecilia
Adeline Elizabeth Owens, Cecilia
Cydni Rai Poirier, parks
MANSHIP SCHOOL OF MASS COMMUNICATION
Zachary Noah Dupuis, Breaux Bridge
COLLEGE OF SCIENCE
Taylor Elizabeth Curry, Broussard
Jenney Sonehuang Vongprathoum, St. Martinville
SCHOOL OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
(DOCTORATE)
Maggie Castille Buller, Breaux Bridge
Callie Jean Mitchell, Breaux Bridge
Renee Ashley Poche, Breaux Bridge
Ali Cherie Robin, Cecilia
St. Mary Parish
COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE
Amber Tuyet Nguyen, Morgan City
Kayla Michelle South, Patterson
Gabrean Caris Stansbury, Franklin
COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING
Bradley Cole Lemoine, Berwick
David Xuan Vu Tran, Morgan City
COLLEGE OF HUMAN SCIENCES & EDUCATION
Abigail Jo Bergeron, Morgan City
Mollie Frances Duhamel, Patterson
Carly Renee’ Gowan, Morgan City
Khang Thanh Huynh, Amelia
JulianQuynh Van Nguyen, Morgan City
Beccca Lea Robison, Franklin
Rebecca Michelle Taylor, Patterson
COLLEGE OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES
Alexis Nicole Kates, morgan city
Rachel Michelle Lemoine, Patterson
Hannah Marie Pitre, Berwick
MANSHIP SCHOOL OF MASS COMMUNICATION
Caroline Sauce Byrne, Berwick
Elizabeth Claire Hover, Berwick
COLLEGE OF SCIENCE
Kelly Devon Bowers, Baldwin
