1,166 cast St. Mary ballots in early voting's first day

More than 1,100 people cast ballots for the Nov. 16 primary on Saturday, the first day of early voting.

According to the St. Mary Registrar of Voters Office, 1,166 ballots are already in.

In Morgan City, 719 people cast early votes Saturday. In Franklin, 442 people voted.

Another five ballots have come in by mail.

Early voting continues each day, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., through Nov. 9.

You can vote early at the Parish Courthouse or the Registrar of Voters Office at 301 Third St. in Morgan City.