11 summa cum laude seniors lead MCHS grads

Morgan City High School Class of 2018 will hold its graduation ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Eleven summa cum laude graduates will lead the class.

Top graduates are:

Ashleymay Catrett

Ashleymay Catrett, daughter of Amanda Boudreaux and Todd Catrett, was a member of BETA Club for four years and Key Club her senior year. She plans to major in biology at the University of New Orleans.

Kelsey Crochet

Kelsey Crochet, daughter of Belinda Crochet and Eric Crochet, was a member of Fancy Dancers, Yearbook Staff and Quiz Bowl. She has participated in BETA, Student Council, Historical Society, SADD and Tiger Ambassadors. She will pursue a degree in nursing at the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University.

Haley Dunagin

Haley Dunagin, daughter of Lesley and Kenneth Dunagin, participated in BETA, Key Club and Student Council. She will be attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette majoring in psychology.

Thompson Duong

Thompson Duong, son of Thu Doan and Tam Duong, was involved with BETA and Student Council. He plans to major in chemistry while attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Kaylynn Gros

Kaylynn Gros, daughter of Shaelynn Benoit and Brent Gros Sr., was a member of BETA, Key Club, Historical Society, Prom Committee and the Journalism staff. She also played soccer for MCHS. She will be attending Nicholls State University, majoring in biology/pre-med.

Kennedy Hebert

Kennedy Hebert, daughter of Kitty and Joseph Hebert, was a member of BETA, Prom Committee, and volleyball and softball teams. She plans to attend Nicholls, where she has signed to play softball, and major in biology.

Bailee Hoggatt

Bailee Hoggatt, daughter of Michelle and Robert Hoggatt, was 2017-18 MCHS Student of the Year and also the SMPSB High School Student of the Year. She participated in BETA, Key Club, Tiger Ambassadors, Quiz Bowl and Historical Society. She also played tennis all four years while at MCHS. She will be attending Louisiana State University, majoring in industrial engineering.

Carter Pasqua

Carter Pasqua, son of Jamie Verret and Joe Pasqua, was a member of BETA and Student Council, and participated in Choir and Honor Choir. He will be attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, majoring in chemistry, with plans to attend medical school with a concentration in neurosurgery.

Jonathan Spinella

Jonathan Spinella, son of Dawn and David Spinella, was a member of BETA, Quiz Bowl, Historical Society, Key Club and Student Council, and was on the MCHS bowling team all four years. He plans to major in accounting while attending Nicholls.

Fernando Torres

Fernando Torres, son of Janet and Alejandro Torres, participated in Student Council, BETA, New Generation Forum, Quiz Bowl, Historical Society, tennis, soccer and track. He will be attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, majoring in civil engineering.

Tayla Weary

Tayla Weary, daughter of Theresa and Reginald Weary, was a member of Tiger Ambassadors, Fancy Dancers and track team. She participated in Student Council, Key Club, BETA Club, MCHS Student Newspaper, Foreign Language Society, Historical Society, 4-H, SADD and Prom Committee, and was elected 2017 homecoming queen.

She will attend University of Louisiana at Lafayette, majoring in psychology with a minor in child and family studies.