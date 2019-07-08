100 Black Men Scholarships

Submitted Photo

The 100 Black Men of St. Mary Parish Inc. recently named its 2019 scholarship winners. Pictured from left are President Clarence Robinson Jr., Edvardo Fernandez of Morgan City High, Trayon’ Ray of Patterson High, Samuel Boutte III of Patterson High, A’Jaycia McCurtis of Franklin High, Stephen Augman Jr. of West St. Mary High, and members Butch Metz and George Small. The organization's total scholarship award for 2019 was for $6,500.