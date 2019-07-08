100 Black Men Scholarships

Mon, 07/08/2019 - 12:38pm

Submitted Photo
The 100 Black Men of St. Mary Parish Inc. recently named its 2019 scholarship winners. Pictured from left are President Clarence Robinson Jr., Edvardo Fernandez of Morgan City High, Trayon’ Ray of Patterson High, Samuel Boutte III of Patterson High, A’Jaycia McCurtis of Franklin High, Stephen Augman Jr. of West St. Mary High, and members Butch Metz and George Small. The organization's total scholarship award for 2019 was for $6,500.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019