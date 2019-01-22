100 Black Men Mentoring Academy

Submitted Photo

The 100 Black Men of St. Mary Parish organization has begun its spring Mentoring Academy and held its first session Jan. 12. The academy, New Directions, accepts young men 11-18, and focuses on the 100’s Four for the Future: Mentoring, Education, Health and Wellness, and Economic Empowerment. In addition to the Four for the Future, The New Directions Academy implements leadership skills as well. If interested in having your child participate in future semesters, contact Demetrius Wilson at 985-519-6452 or Clarence Robinson 985-225-9775.