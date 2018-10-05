‘Nights Out Against Crime’ next week

Two more Night Out Against Crime events will be held next week in the Tri-City area.

The city of Patterson will host a Night Out Against Crime 6-8 p.m. Monday in the City Hall parking lot.

Officials will assemble at 5:45 p.m. by the water tower near where the Sept. 25 shooting occurred in the area of Taft and Plum streets. Law enforcement and reserve officers will walk from there to City Hall.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office will host its Night Out Against Crime 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Bayou Vista Community Center. The free event will have food, music and kids’ activities. The sheriff’s office is partnering with Chez Hope Family Violence Crisis Center, which will have a display set up to remember victims of domestic violence.