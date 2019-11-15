Voters head for the polls Saturday

Staff Report

The latest chapter in St. Mary’s election story comes to an end Saturday, when voters will decide local runoffs and help decide state contests.

The governor’s race is at the top of the ballot, pitting incumbent Democrat John Bel Edwards against Republican challenger Eddie Rispone. St. Mary voters will decide the races for the state House District 50 seat and two Parish Council posts.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the free GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.

Voters can also sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.

Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport or a digital license via LA Wallet). Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit but will be allowed to vote.

“While polls close at 8 p.m., please allow time for election results to come in from the parishes,” the Secretary of State’s Office said in a pre-election press release. “Results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or the secretary of state’s website at www.sos.la.gov.”

StMaryNow.com and The Daily Review Facebook page will be updated with election results as soon as they come in Saturday night.

Early voting numbers across Louisiana hint at a good turnout. The Oct. 12 primary drew about 46% turnout in St. Mary.

Edwards, the only Democrat holding statewide office, is running on his claim to have straightened out a budget crisis he inherited from the Jindal administration. He also points to his reversal of Jindal’s decision not to take part in the Obamacare Medicaid expansion, which resulted in coverage for 400,000 Louisiana people.

Rispone has painted Edwards as a governor who supports legacy lawsuits to the detriment of the energy industry. He says Louisiana under Edwards has been ranked last in job growth due in part to the governor’s tax policies.

President Donald Trump made three trips to Louisiana to stump for Republican candidates, the most recent for Rispone on Thursday in Bossier City. The Louisiana election is likely to be seen as a test of Trump’s political strength given the impeachment inquiry and the recent defeat of another candidate supported by the president, Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevins.

The official who runs state elections is also up for election. Incumbent Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is opposed by Democrat “Gwen” Collins-Greenup.

The House District 50 seat is open because of the departure of three-term incumbent Democrat Sam Jones, who is term-limited.

Vying for the post are Republican Vincent J. St. Blanc, a member of the governing board for Louisiana community colleges, and former Franklin Mayor Raymond Harris Jr., who has not declared a party preference.

Voters in the Franklin area will decide the Parish Council District 3 race between Rodney Olander, a Republican, and Peter Soprano, a Democrat.

And voters parishwide will decide the Parish Council District 10 runoff between Jeremy Chesteen, a Republican from Patterson, and Gwen Landry Hidalgo of Bayou Vista, who lists no party preference.