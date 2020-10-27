UPDATED 7 A.M.: Hurricane warning from Morgan City east, tropical storm watch to the west

BULLETIN

Tropical Storm Zeta Intermediate Advisory Number 11A

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL282020

700 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020

...ZETA NEAR THE NORTHERN COAST OF THE YUCATAN PENINSULA...

SUMMARY OF 700 AM CDT...1200 UTC...INFORMATION

----------------------------------------------

LOCATION...21.3N 89.0W

ABOUT 45 MI...75 KM E OF PROGRESO MEXICO

ABOUT 540 MI...865 KM S OF THE MOUTH OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...70 MPH...110 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...NW OR 305 DEGREES AT 14 MPH...22 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...984 MB...29.06 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

--------------------

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* Intracoastal City Louisiana to Navarre Florida

* Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Vermilion Bay, Pensacola Bay, and

Mobile Bay

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* Morgan City Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border

* Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Punta Allen to Progreso Mexico

* Cozumel

* Mississippi/Alabama border to Okaloosa/Walton County Line Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* West of Morgan City to Intracoastal City Louisiana

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening

inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline,

during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a

depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather

Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at

hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons

located within these areas should take all necessary actions to

protect life and property from rising water and the potential for

other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other

instructions from local officials.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected

somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued

36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of

tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside

preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life

and property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor

products issued by your national meteorological service.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

----------------------

At 700 AM CDT (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Zeta was

located over the northern Yucatan Peninsula near latitude 21.3

North, longitude 89.0 West. Zeta is moving toward the northwest

near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this general motion is forecast to

continue today. Zeta should turn toward the north tonight, and a

faster northward to north-northeastward motion is expected on

Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Zeta will move over

the southern Gulf of Mexico later this morning, and over the central

Gulf of Mexico tonight. Zeta is forecast to approach the northern

Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and make landfall within the hurricane

warning area late Wednesday or Wednesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher

gusts. Zeta is forecast to re-strengthen when it moves over the

southern Gulf of Mexico later this morning, and become a hurricane

again later today. Zeta is forecast to be at or near hurricane

strength when it approaches the northern Gulf Coast late Wednesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 984 mb (29.06 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

Key messages for Zeta can be found in the Tropical Cyclone

Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT3, WMO header WTNT43

KNHC, and on the web at www.hurricanes.gov/text/MIATCDAT3.shtml.

STORM SURGE: A dangerous storm surge will raise water levels by

as much as 2 to 4 feet above normal tide levels along the immediate

coast in the Tropical Storm Warning area in Mexico within areas of

onshore winds.

Along the northern Gulf coast, the combination of a dangerous storm

surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to

be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The

water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in

the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high

tide...

Port Fourchon LA to Dauphin Island AL including Lake Borgne...4-6

ft

Intracoastal City LA to Port Fourchon LA including Vermilion

Bay...2-4 ft

Dauphin Island AL to Navarre FL including Mobile Bay and Pensacola

Bay...2-4 ft

Lake Pontchartrain...2-4 ft

Navarre FL to Yankeetown FL including Choctawhatchee Bay and Saint

Andrew Bay...1-3 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to

the right of the landfall location, where the surge will be

accompanied by large and dangerous waves. Surge-related flooding

depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle,

and can vary greatly over short distances. For information

specific to your area, please see products issued by your local

National Weather Service forecast office.

RAINFALL: Rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches with local amounts of 12

inches are possible through Tuesday along and east-northeast of

Zetas track across the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico and the Cayman

Islands. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain will be possible across

western Cuba through Tuesday.

An initial area of heavy rains will begin to impact the central Gulf

Coast tonight, spreading north into the Tennessee Valley on

Wednesday. The core of the heavy rains associated with Zeta will

push northeast from eastern Louisiana, across southern Mississippi,

Alabama, northern Georgia through Wednesday night, and through the

southern Appalachians into the Mid-Atlantic on Thursday. Rainfall

totals of 2 to 4 inches with isolated amounts of 6 inches are

expected across these areas, resulting in flash, urban, small

stream, and minor river flooding.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions will continue within the warning

area in Mexico this morning.

Hurricane conditions are expected within the Hurricane Warning area

on the northern Gulf Coast late Wednesday, with tropical storm

conditions beginning Wednesday afternoon. Tropical storm conditions

are expected within the Tropical Storm Warning area on the

northern Gulf coast by late Wednesday, and tropical storm

conditions are possible within the Tropical Storm Watch area late

Wednesday.

TORNADOES: A few tornadoes are possible Wednesday and Wednesday

night over southeastern Mississippi, southern Alabama, and the

western Panhandle of Florida.

NEXT ADVISORY

-------------

Next complete advisory at 1000 AM CDT.

$$

Forecaster Pasch