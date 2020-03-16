UPDATED 6 p.m.: More COVID-19 measures; gatherings limited to 50; bars, casinos to close

The number of Louisiana coronavirus cases grew by 22 between mid-morning and early evening Monday, and Gov. John Bel Edwards took additional measures Monday to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana,

The governor lowered the limit on gatherings to 50 people, closing casinos, bars and movie theaters and limiting restaurants to delivery, take out and drive-through orders only. These changes are effective statewide at midnight.

Operations may be able to resume on April 13, but the situation will be reevaluated seven days prior. In Louisiana, there are 132 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three people have died. The third victim, an 84-year-old resident of Lambeth House in New Orleans, died Monday afternoon. Edwards said 12 positive tests for COVID-19 have been among residents of Lambeth House.

A total of 374 Louisiana people had been tested as of 5:30 p.m. Monday, resulting in 136 positive tests. No positive tests have been reported in St. Mary, St. Martin or Assumption, but two cases each have been reported in Terrebonne and Lafourche.

The majority of cases continue to come from New Orleans, but 11 parishes have reported positive tests.

Edwards said the stronger precautions were put in place after a 90-minute phone call bringing together governors, President Donald Trump and members of his cabinet.

"When we look at what has worked to stop the spread of COVID-19," Edwards said at a press conference Monday, "it's protective action that creates social distance because we know the virus spreads easily and swiftly."

“What we’re learning is that it can take two weeks for symptoms to appear," Edwards said in a press release. "We believe we are still unearthing community spread that’s been around for the past several weeks, which means it is a statewide problem that requires statewide solutions.'

The governor will update his public health emergency proclamation to include the following:

Gatherings are limited to no more than 50 people.

Casinos and bars will be closed.

Restaurants will be closed to patrons eating on site. Take-out, drive-through and delivery orders are allowed.

Movie theaters will be closed.