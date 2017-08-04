Trump picks two for Western District U.S. judgeships

President Donald Trump has nominated an attorney specializing in civil litigation and a state district court judge to federal judgeships in Louisiana’s Western District, the White House announced Thursday evening.

Trump nominated Michael J. Juneau and Terry A. Doughty for the two judge positions.

The Western District has courthouses are Lafayette, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Monroe and Shreveport. St. Mary is in the district.

Juneau is a founding member and shareholder of Juneau David, APLC, a Lafayette-based litigation firm that handles a broad range of civil litigation in state and federal courts across Louisiana.

Juneau also has extensive experience administering mass tort settlements as a court-appointed neutral in significant mass tort and nationwide class action matters, the news release says. In this capacity, he has managed some of the largest multidistrict litigation in the U.S., including working on the Deepwater Horizon litigation.

Michael Juneau received his bachelor of science degree from LSU and his law degree from Harvard Law School, where he was selected as the best oralist in the Ames Moot Court Competition.

Doughty currently serves as a district judge for the state's Fifth Judicial District Court, where he has presided over criminal, civil, and juvenile cases in Franklin, Richland and West Carroll parishes since Jan. 1, 2009.

From 1985 through 2008, Doughty served as an assistant district attorney for the Fifth Judicial District. Before that, he practiced law at the Rayville firm of Cotton, Bolton, Hoychick & Doughty. He received his B.S. degree in finance from Louisiana Tech University and his law degree from the LSU Law Center.