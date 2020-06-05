Tropical storm warning from Morgan City to Florida

From the National Hurricane Center

A Storm Surge Warning has been issued for areas outside the

Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System from the mouth of

the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs Mississippi, including Lake

Borgne.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the northern Gulf of

Mexico coast from east of Morgan City, Louisiana to the

Okaloosa/Walton County Florida line.

The Storm Surge Watch has been extended west of Grand Isle to east

of Morgan City Louisiana.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs Mississippi

* Lake Borgne

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* Indian Pass to Arepika Florida

* East of Morgan City Louisiana to the mouth of the Mississippi

River

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for

* Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos Mexico

* East of Morgan City, Louisiana to the Okaloosa/Walton County

Florida line

* Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* Intracoastal City Louisiana to Morgan City

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening

inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline,

during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a depiction

of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm

Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov. This is a

life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas

should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from

rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions.

Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local

officials.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-

threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the

coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area within the next 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

For storm information specific to your area in the United

States, including possible inland watches and warnings, please

monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service

forecast office. For storm information specific to your area

outside of the United States, please monitor products issued by

your national meteorological service.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

----------------------

At 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Cristobal was

located near latitude 21.4 North, longitude 89.7 West. Cristobal is

moving toward the north near 13 mph (20 km/h), and this general

motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days. On the

forecast track, the center of Cristobal will move over the central

Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, and be near the northern Gulf of

Mexico coast on Sunday. Cristobal's center is then forecast to move

inland across Louisiana late Sunday and Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Weakening

will begin once Cristobal moves inland late Sunday and Monday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 240 miles (390 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb (29.53 inches).