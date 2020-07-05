System in northern Gulf could go tropical

The National Hurricane Center says a low pressure system southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi has a 40% of tropical development within five days. But the agency expects the storm to head northeast, away from Louisiana.

At 1 p.m. Central Daylight Time Sunday, the disturbance was directly south of the Mississippi-Alabama border. It's expected to head onshore sometime Monday, and the broader low-pressure system may strengthen after emerging off the Carolinas.

The National Hurricane Center says the system has a 20% chance of tropical cyclone formation within 48 hours and a 40% within five days.

Tropical Depression 5, located east of North Carolina and far out in the Atlantic, is expected to continue traveling northeast.