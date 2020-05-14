Six new COVID-19 cases, one death in St. Mary

Six new St. Mary COVID-19 cases and a death between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday were reported by the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

The new St. Mary cases raise the pandemic total in the parish to 263 after 1,955 tests. The death made that total 27 by the state's count, although St. Mary Coroner Eric Melancon says the actual count is 28.

Also in Thursday's report:

--Two new cases were reported in St. Martin for a total of 276 after 2,449 tests. The death toll remains at 22.

--Three new Assumption cases raised the total to 234 after 1,375 tests. Eleven people have died there.

Statewide:

--827 new cases, the highest total in weeks, raised the case count to 33,449 after more than 237,000 tests.

--36 deaths raised the total to 2,351.

--The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 fell by one to 1,193.

--The number of people on ventilators dropped by seven to 140.