Rep. Amedee sets town hall meetings

State Rep. Beryl Amedee, R-Houma, will be hosting "Town Hall Meetings" on the dates and at the locations listed below:

Morgan City/Amelia: Morgan City Municipal Auditorium, 728 Myrtle St.-August 17, 6:30 p.m.

Dularge: Dularge Recreation Center, 1330 Dr. Beatrous Road - August 22, 6:30 p.m.

Thibodaux/Labadieville: Labadieville KC Home, Brule Road - August 24, 6:30 p.m.

Bayou L’Ourse: Bayou L’Ourse Recreation Center, 1213 Hwy. 662 - August 29, 6:30 p.m.

Schriever/Gray: Schriever Gym, 102 Kelsey Drive - August 31, 6:30 p.m.

Bayou Black/Donner/Gibson: Donner Recreation Center, 361 Azalea Drive - September 7, 6:30 p.m.

Houma/Dulac: Anchor Four Square Church, 6741 Grand Caillou Road (former Grand Caillou Elementary School) - September 12, 6:30 p.m.