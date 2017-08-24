NWS Thursday morning statement on Tropical Storm Harvey

Vernon-Rapides-Avoyelles-Beauregard-Allen-Evangeline-St. Landry-

Calcasieu-Jefferson Davis-Acadia-Lafayette-Upper St. Martin-

Vermilion-Iberia-St. Mary-Lower St. Martin-West Cameron-

East Cameron-Tyler-Hardin-Jefferson-Orange-Northern Jasper-

Northern Newton-Southern Jasper-Southern Newton-

430 AM CDT Thu Aug 24 2017

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central

Louisiana, south central Louisiana, southwest Louisiana, west

central Louisiana, and southeast Texas.

.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight

A cool front is moving through southern Louisiana this morning and

looks to move into the gulf. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

on tap for today and tonight. Storms today will produce cloud to

ground lightning and gusty winds.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday

Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to move to the northwest and

into the middle Texas coast by Saturday morning. Harvey is

expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Friday prior to

landfall. Looking for showers and thunderstorms over the weekend

and into next week as this will be a prolong event. An upper level

ridge will block Harvey from moving deeper into Texas. By Monday

Harvey will push the front to the northeast... this will allow

area coverage of storms to increase through the beginning of next

week. Rainfall totals at this time are expected to range from five

to eight inches.