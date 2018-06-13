Submitted Photos
Sure Title & Abstract and Maria and John Pitre have joined the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce. You can reach them at Maria@thesurechoice.com or www.thesurechoice.com. Pictured are Chamber President Donna F. Meyer and Maria Pitre of Sure Title & Abstract.
Bayou States Home Improvement and Brandon Delozier have joined the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce. Delozier has over 17 years of experience in construction and remodeling. Reach him at brandondelozier87@gmail.com. Pictured are Delozier and Meyer.
New Chamber members
The St. Mary Chamber of Commerce.