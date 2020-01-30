Mayor named to public power panel

Morgan City Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi has been named to the Louisiana Energy and Power Authority Operating Committee for 2020.

Grizzaffi joins Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall on the committee.

At the January LEPA meeting, Vidalia Mayor Buz Craft was honored for his service as chairman of LEPA.

Craft, who was appointed to the LEPA Board in 2016, had previously served as vice chairman and as secretary/treasurer. He was presented a plaque at the meeting by LEPA General Manager Kevin Bihm.

“Mayor Craft has provided excellent leadership to the LEPA Board of Directors and contributed a great deal of time and effort in helping LEPA remain a vital asset to its member municipalities.” said Bihm.

Plaquemine Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves Jr. has been named the chairman of the LEPA Board of Directors for 2020. Reeves has been on the board since 2017, serving as vice chairman in 2019, and as Secretary/treasurer in 2018.

Mayor Chuck Robichaux of Rayne was named vice chairman. He was first appointed to the LEPA board in 2015 and has served in officer positions in the past, including chairman in 2017 and 2018.

Craft was elected to his second term as secretary/treasurer of the board for 2020.

LEPA is a joint-action agency made up of 17 member municipalities, each owning their own municipal electrical systems. LEPA Members include Abbeville, Alexandria, Houma, Jonesville, Kaplan, Lafayette, Minden, Morgan City, Natchitoches, New Roads, Plaquemine, Rayne, St. Martinville, Vidalia, Vinton, Welsh and Winnfield.