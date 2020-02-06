Louisiana's senators vote to acquit president

Both of Louisiana’s U.S. senators voted Wednesday against conviction in the Senate trial of President Donald J. Trump.

The U.S. House had passed two articles of impeachment. One cited abuse of power in the alleged attempt by the president to use military aid to persuade Ukrainian officials to investigate the son of Trump’s political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. The second article alleged the president obstructed the congressional investigation.

The Senate voted generally along party lines. The only exception came when U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, voted to convict on the abuse of power charge.

“Congress must now work together to solve the issues concerning Americans, like lowering the cost of medication and ending surprise medical billing,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., called Wednesday’s acquittal vote “nothing more than a proxy vote on President Trump. It was a partisan impeachment in both houses. Our founders did not intend impeachment to be used this way.

“I believe Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi’s attempt to normalize impeachment and to turn it into a routine political weapon was a mistake. In fact, it was reckless. A country as great as ours deserves better, and so do her people.”

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre, represents St. Mary Parish. He voted against impeachment in the House.

“The coup has been defeated,” Higgins said. “The partisan impeachment is over, and President Trump has been acquitted. Now, it’s time for Congress to get back to work. I call on my Democratic colleagues to put aside their hatred for President Trump, stop the vitriolic obstruction, and work with Republicans to deliver bipartisan wins for America.”