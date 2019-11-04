Article Image Alt Text

Louisiana holds free flu shot events around state

Mon, 11/04/2019 - 11:31am

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Louisiana’s health department is holding one-day flu vaccination clinics around the state where people can get free flu shots.
The free flu shot events began in October and are continuing this month. A full list of locations, dates and times is available online.
One of the clinics is scheduled for 3-7 p.m. Nov. 19 at Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium in Thibodaux.
Events are open to the public, without appointments needed.
Those who don’t have private insurance, Medicare or Medicaid to cover the cost of the flu shot won’t have to pay for the vaccination.
The Department of Health says more than 1,400 people in Louisiana died last year from the flu and more than 14,000 people were hospitalized.
The agency is encouraging people to get their annual vaccination against the flu, saying a shot is recommended for anyone over 6 months old who doesn’t have a complicating condition.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019