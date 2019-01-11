Lafayette, former St. Mary schools chief Aguillard retiring

Lafayette Parish School Superintendent Donald Aguillard is retiring after four years on the job. The resignation will become effective in May.

School Board President Erick Knezek did not immediately respond to a query Friday morning about procedures for hiring a new superintendent.

Aguillard sent a letter to school board members on Friday saying that he will be “spending the next chapter of my life enjoying family.”

Aguillard served as superintendent in St. Mary Parish prior to Lafayette, and spent a combined 15 years as a school chief executive in both parishes, he wrote.

“I will cherish the many personal relationships formed in both St. Mary and Lafayette parishes,” Aguillard wrote