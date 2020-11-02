Free COVID-19 testing in Morgan City

Free, self-swabbing COVID-19 tests will be available 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through Friday at the St. Mary Health Unit, 1200 David Drive in Morgan City.

The tests for ages infant and up. No ID or insurance is necessary.

Save time by by pre-registering at DoINeedaCovid19Test.com

Please choose “St. Mary Parish Health Unit,” select a date and time at which testing is available at this site.

The tests are provided as a community service partnership with the Louisiana National Guard.