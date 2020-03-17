Fourth Louisiana COVID-19 death reported

A fourth Louisiana person has died as a result of the novel coronavirus, according to the 9:30 a.m. Office of Public Health update.

A total of 171 positive tests have been recorded among 457 people tested. Positive tests have been reported in 12 parishes.

No cases have been reported in St. Mary, St. Martin or Assumption. Three cases have been reported in Terrebonne and two in Lafourche.

Parishes reporting positive tests:

Orleans - 116 case(s)

Jefferson - 31 case(s)

St. Tammany - 6 case(s)

Caddo - 4 case(s)

St. Charles - 3 case(s)

Terrebonne - 3 case(s)

Lafourche - 2 case(s)

St. Bernard - 2 case(s)

Ascension - 1 case(s)

Bossier - 1 case(s)

St. John the Baptist - 1 case(s)

Washington - 1 case(s)