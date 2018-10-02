Forum set for school board, coroner, Morgan City Council

St. Mary Parish voters will have the chance to see more candidates for local office Tuesday night in Morgan City.

Meanwhile, the deadline for voter registration before the Nov. 6 primary election and the dates for early voting are approaching.

Tuesday’s 5:30-7:30 p.m. forum at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium will include candidates for the St. Mary Parish School board, Morgan City Council member for District 4 and parish coroner.

The District 4 city council race is to complete the term of former Councilman James Fontenot, who resigned in November 2017 due to a conflict of interest with a new job. The remainder of Fontenot’s term lasts through the end of 2020. Candidates for that race are “Steve” Domangue, John M. DuBois and Jarrod J. Wiggins.

Coroner candidates are Lianter Albert, Eric Melancon and Natchez “Trey” Morice. Former Coroner F.H. “Chip” Metz Jr. retired in May after 28 years as coroner.

Candidates for school board seats in District 1-6, 8 and 11 are unopposed. In District 7, candidates are incumbent Wayne Deslatte and Ronald Joseph. District 9 candidates are Alaina L. Black and Christie K. Dragna. District 10 candidates are Dwight D. Barbier and “C.E.” Bourg II.

The deadline to register in person or by mail is Oct. 9, and the Geaux Vote online electronic registration deadline is Oct. 16. Anyone wishing to vote in this election must be registered by those deadlines.

Early voting for the Nov. 6 election begins Oct. 23 and continues through Oct. 30, except for Sunday, Oct. 28, when the Registrar of Voters Office will be closed.

You can vote early at the registrar’s office on the third floor of the courthouse in Franklin or at the registrar’s branch office at 301 Third St., Morgan City.

You may vote early in either office regardless of your address.