Edwin Edwards hospitalized

Tue, 09/03/2019 - 4:45pm

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A daughter of former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards confirms that the four-term governor has been taken to a Baton Rouge hospital.

Anna Edwards said she spoke to her 92-year-old father by phone as she traveled to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. She said he was in the emergency room but sounded clear-headed. She said she was hospitalized after becoming unresponsive earlier in the day.

Edwards, a Democrat, dominated Louisiana politics for much of the late 20th century. He served as governor from 1972 to 1980, 1984 to 1988 and 1992 to 1996.

He went to prison following a May 2000 conviction for racketeering involving riverboat casino licenses. He was released in 2011 and, at age 83, married his third wife, Trina Grimes, then 32. They had a son in 2013.

